2013 Chevrolet Impala

97,514 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS | Low KM | 3.6L V6

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS | Low KM | 3.6L V6

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

97,514KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5477217
  Stock #: 95745A
  VIN: 2G1WA5E33D1101883

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Neutral/Ebony
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 95745A
  Mileage 97,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2013 Chevrolet Impala LS | Low KM | 3.6L V6 with 97,514km. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Impala LS | Low KM | 3.6L V6. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The 2013 Chevrolet exterior is finished in a breathtaking Black, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Neutral/Ebony interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Chevrolet Impala LS | Low KM | 3.6L V6 is the one! The Chevrolet Impala LS | Low KM | 3.6L V6 will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Child security rear door locks
Mechanical Tools and Jack
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Door handles, body colour
Trunk release, power
Antenna, rear window
Mats, floor, front and rear carpeted inserts
Traction control, full function
Glass, solar ray tinted
StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
Console floor -inc: storage, cupholders, (3) auxiliary pwr outlets
Steering column, manual tilt adjustable
Instrumentation, analogue speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temperature and fuel gauge
Driver information centre (DIC), GM oil life monitor -inc: vehicle personalization features
Windows, power with driver express down and rear window lock-out feature
Locks, doors, power programmable
Locks, lockout protection *Prevents doors from accidentally locking when key is in ignition*
Locks, remote keyless entry system -inc: pwr trunk release, panic alarm
Climate control, rear seat heater ducts
Climate control, air filtration system -inc: particulate & pollen filter
Interior trim accents, walnut burl
Assist handles, front and rear passengers
Lighting theatre dimming, dome, trunk, courtesy lamps
Lighting, front and rear passenger reading lamps
Transmission shifter, floor mounted
Mouldings, rocker panel, body coloured
Grille, silver
Brakes, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Air bags front, front side impact, driver and right front passenger
Air bags front, head curtain, 1st and 2nd row outboard passenger
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children
Trunk entrapment release, internal manual
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, power, body coloured, dual remote control
Climate control, single zone manual
Security system, audible, visible, theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
Steering wheel, urethane
2.44 axle ratio
Battery, maintenance free includes rundown protection
Brakes, power, front disc and rear disc
Exhaust system, stainless steel dual outlets
Steering, hydraulic power assist
Suspension, soft ride
Air bags front, dual-stage, driver and passenger -inc: air bag suppression, passenger detecting system
Seatbelts, 3 point in all outboard and centre rear seating positions -inc: seatbelt pretensioners in outboard front seating positions
Sunshades, driver and passenger with vanity mirrors
6-speaker system -inc: (4) front, (2) rear
AM/FM stereo, CD player and MP3 playback -inc: radio data system (RDS), seek & scan, digital clock, auto-tone, TheftLock, aux input jack
Lighting, headlamps, halogen
Spare wheel, 16 x 4 steel
Wiper system, wet arm, variable intermittent
Spare tire, 16 compact
Seating, rear seat, fixed seat back
Seating, cloth
Seating, 5 passenger
Seating, driver, 6-way power adjuster -inc: driver manual recline w/manual lumbar
Mirror, rear-view, manual with intergrated dual reading lamps
Seating, front passenger, 4-way manual adjuster
Seating, front driver and passenger bucket seats -inc: floor shifter, seat back storage
Engine, 3.6 litre V6, DOHC, E85 Flexfuel capable
Transmission, 6-speed automatic electronic overdrive
Tires, P225/60R, 16 all season blackwall
Wheels, 16 x 6.5 aluminum
OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographical/cellular limitations, advisor ass...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

