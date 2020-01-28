Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2013 Ford Edge Limited - NAVIGATION - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LEATHER - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS with 144,212km. This Ford Edge Limited - NAVIGATION - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LEATHER - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Edge Limited - NAVIGATION - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LEATHER - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS is sure to sell fast. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The Ford Edge Limited - NAVIGATION - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LEATHER - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Cargo area lamp
- (2) coat hooks
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- Overhead console w/sunglass holder
- Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
- Powertrain
-
- Safety
-
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rear child safety locks
- AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
- Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
- Comfort
-
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Security
-
- SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- Body Colour Door Handles
- Reverse Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Hill start assist
- Front seatback map pockets
- Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- SOS post crash alert system
- (2) cargo tie-down hooks
- Independent front/rear suspension
- Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
- 4-wheel pwr anti-lock disc brakes
- Body colour spoiler
- Pwr locks w/autolock
- Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
- Solar tinted front windows
- Supplemental park lamps
- (3) grab handles
- P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
- EasyFold remote rear seat release
- Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
- Battery saver w/accessory delay
- Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Front seat side impact air bags
- Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
- Brushed aluminum sill plate
- Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
- High gloss black centre stack finish
- 1st & 2nd row dome lamps
- Bright beltline moulding
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Black/MIC rocker mouldings
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
- Rear cargo management system
- Body colour SecuriCode illuminated door entry keypad
- Leather-wrapped shifter cover
- 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
- Easy Fuel capless fuel system
- (12) Sony speakers
- Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, compass
- AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: audio input jack, clock
- 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest, dual cupholders
- Front console -inc: storage tray, deep bin, armrest
- Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents, particulate air filter
- (8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console, (2) rear armrest, (4) front/rear doors
- (4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console, 2nd row & cargo area
- Privacy glass on rear doors, quarter windows & liftgate
- Dual rolled polished stainless exhaust tips
- MyKey -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners, load limiting retractors, front height adjustable seat belts, driver seat positioning sensor, crash severity sensor
- Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors, security approach lamps, memory
- Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets, release handles, front/rear footwells, console storage, front cupholders
- 17 temporary spare tire/wheel
- MyFord Touch -inc: media hub w/(2) USB ports, SD card reader, video input jacks, 8 LCD touch screen in centre stack, (2) driver configurable LCD displays in instrument cluster, trip odometer, fuel economy, trip elapsed time, engine oil life, system check
- SYNC Basic voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist
- 18 chrome-clad aluminum wheels
- Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr front seats w/dual pwr lumbar, driver seat memory, 4-way driver & front passenger adjustable headrests
- 6-speed SelectShift automatic transmission w/OD -inc: sport mode shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.