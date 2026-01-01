$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Ken Knapp Ford Sales
390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 285,202 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-776-6447