2013 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience CARGO LAMP Interval wipers Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features Display Centre Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist HD shock absorbers 2-ton jack Front passenger visor vanity mirror Hill start assist Securilock anti-theft ignition (4) cargo box tie down hooks Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Autolock features for child safety seats Black urethane steering wheel Manual tilt steering column Single Exhaust (5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires Black manual mirrors BLACK VINYL FLOORING Cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat w/manual driver lumbar Bright headlamps Integrated map lamps Rear window solar tint glass Front aux pwr point Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery Front passenger grab handle 8' pickup box Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes Driver/passenger safety canopy curtain airbags 2-way driver/front passenger headrests Outboard 3-point Seat Belts W/adjustable Shoulder Belts 6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode 17 silver painted styled steel wheels 3.7L 24-valve V6 engine AM/FM stereo w/clock -inc: (2) speakers Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia 3.55 axle ratio (REQ: 99M or 99F Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.