2013 Ford F-150

Exterior
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Safety
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Suspension
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Additional Features
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Securilock anti-theft ignition
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Black urethane steering wheel
Manual tilt steering column
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires
Cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat w/manual driver lumbar
Rear window solar tint glass
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Front passenger grab handle
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
Driver/passenger safety canopy curtain airbags
2-way driver/front passenger headrests
Outboard 3-point Seat Belts W/adjustable Shoulder Belts
6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode
17 silver painted styled steel wheels
AM/FM stereo w/clock -inc: (2) speakers
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
3.55 axle ratio (REQ: 99M or 99F Engine)
