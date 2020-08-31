Menu
2013 Ford F-150

181,558 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XL | As Is

2013 Ford F-150

XL | As Is

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,558KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5753550
  • Stock #: MA434A
  • VIN: 1FTNF1CF8DKE30606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MA434A
  • Mileage 181,558 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
Display Centre
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
HD shock absorbers
2-ton jack
Front passenger visor vanity mirror
Hill start assist
Securilock anti-theft ignition
(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Autolock features for child safety seats
Black urethane steering wheel
Manual tilt steering column
Single Exhaust
(5) P235/75R17 all-terrain BSW tires
Black manual mirrors
BLACK VINYL FLOORING
Cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat w/manual driver lumbar
Bright headlamps
Integrated map lamps
Rear window solar tint glass
Front aux pwr point
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
78-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
Front passenger grab handle
8' pickup box
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, speedometer, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: black rings, black vanes
Driver/passenger safety canopy curtain airbags
2-way driver/front passenger headrests
Outboard 3-point Seat Belts W/adjustable Shoulder Belts
6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode
17 silver painted styled steel wheels
3.7L 24-valve V6 engine
AM/FM stereo w/clock -inc: (2) speakers
Black grille surround -inc: black 2-bar-style insert, black mesh
Painted sterling silver metallic front/rear step bumpers w/black fascia
3.55 axle ratio (REQ: 99M or 99F Engine)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

