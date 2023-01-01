Menu
2013 Ford Focus

116,819 KM

Details Description Features

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SE*Low K's*2.0L-4cyl*Bluetooth*Cruise Control

2013 Ford Focus

SE*Low K's*2.0L-4cyl*Bluetooth*Cruise Control

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

116,819KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680194
  • Stock #: 29069
  • VIN: 1FADP3F20DL329069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29069
  • Mileage 116,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 2.0L-4cyl, Bluetooth/Microsoft SYNC and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Keyless entry, WeatherTech floor mats, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive.  Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it.  We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. 

Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and  Zack Rafih - 15 years experience.  www.essexmotors.ca 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Essex Motors

