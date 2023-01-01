2013 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,997 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 8 1 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9680194

9680194 Stock #: 29069

29069 VIN: 1FADP3F20DL329069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 29069

Mileage 116,819 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.