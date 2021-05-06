Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

123,301 KM

Details

SE | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

SE | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

123,301KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7083655
  • Stock #: IB019A
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H71DR180401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IB019A
  • Mileage 123,301 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Ford Fusion SE | Cruise Control | Bluetooth. The 2013 Ford exterior is finished in a breathtaking Oxford White, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Charcoal Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Fusion SE | Cruise Control | Bluetooth will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote decklid release
Front/rear floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Chrome Grille
Pwr door locks
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Chrome Exhaust Tip
PERIMETER ALARM
Keyless Entry Keypad
Front/rear grab handles
Hill start assist
Front seatback map pockets
Body-colour rocker mouldings
perimeter lighting
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Emergency brake assist
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Electric parking brake
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Seat belt pretensioners
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
(3) pwr points
2.5L iVCT I4 engine (REQ: 203A Equipment Group)
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control
Automatic halogen projector headlamps
Dome lamp w/map lights
Electric pwr assist steering
Front centre console w/fixed armrest
Global open/close
P235/50HR17 all-season tires
Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps, integrated turn signals
Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags, knee airbags, side impact airbags, side curtain airbags
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist
17 painted aluminum wheels
16 steel mini spare wheel -inc: T125/80D16 tire
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Manual air conditioning -inc: rear ducts, cabin pollen filter
MyFord -inc: colour 4 centre-stack display, 4 cluster display, message centre, trip computer, outside temp indicator, compass
Cloth front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual passenger seat
6-speed automatic transmission w/SelectShift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

