2013 Ford Fusion

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 3 , 3 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7083655

7083655 Stock #: IB019A

IB019A VIN: 3FA6P0H71DR180401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # IB019A

Mileage 123,301 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Remote decklid release Front/rear floor mats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Illuminated Entry Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Trim Chrome Grille Power Options Pwr door locks Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Additional Features Chrome Exhaust Tip PERIMETER ALARM Keyless Entry Keypad Front/rear grab handles Hill start assist Front seatback map pockets Body-colour rocker mouldings perimeter lighting Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers Emergency brake assist Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Electric parking brake Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Seat belt pretensioners Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH) (3) pwr points 2.5L iVCT I4 engine (REQ: 203A Equipment Group) 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake traction control Automatic halogen projector headlamps Dome lamp w/map lights Electric pwr assist steering Front centre console w/fixed armrest Global open/close P235/50HR17 all-season tires Pwr windows -inc: front/rear 1-touch up/down feature Sunvisors w/dual illuminated vanity mirrors MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: puddle lamps, integrated turn signals Smart airbag system w/occupant detection -inc: front airbags, knee airbags, side impact airbags, side curtain airbags AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist 17 painted aluminum wheels 16 steel mini spare wheel -inc: T125/80D16 tire Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control Manual air conditioning -inc: rear ducts, cabin pollen filter MyFord -inc: colour 4 centre-stack display, 4 cluster display, message centre, trip computer, outside temp indicator, compass Cloth front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar, 2-way manual passenger seat 6-speed automatic transmission w/SelectShift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.