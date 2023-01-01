$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
ST*Low K's*3 Seats*Leather*Tonneau*Boxliner
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
157,706KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10219857
- Stock #: 10508
- VIN: 3C6JR6AP7DG510508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 157,706 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
