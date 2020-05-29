Menu
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | AWD | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,860KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5202659
  • Stock #: F9207A
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK0E6291099
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Light Titanium
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats with 139,860km. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Safety
  • Traction Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • Automatic Crash Response
  • 3.53 Axle Ratio
  • Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Tire pressure monitor *Excludes compact spare tire*
  • LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Seating, reclining front bucket seats, front console armrest
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Seat trim, Premium Cloth
  • Locks, power programmable with power lockout protection
  • Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Wheels, 17 x 7 painted aluminum
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
  • Mirrors, body-colour, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
  • Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
  • Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Emissions, federal
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
  • GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
  • Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
  • Seating, 4-way driver, manual fore/aft, power up/down/lumbar
  • Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
  • Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable
  • Locks, remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters, panic button, content theft alarm activation verification, illuminated entry
  • Mats, floor, rear, carpeted insert
  • Mats, floor, front, carpeted insert
  • Audio system, colour touch radio, AM/FM stereo with MP3 CD player -inc: 7 colour touch screen display, radio data system (RDS), speed compensated volume, outside temp display, aux audio input jack
  • Steering wheel, leather wrapped with mounted cruise controls
  • Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: oil life, tire pressure, standard/metric units, trip information, fuel range, average speed, personalization
  • Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
  • Chevrolet MyLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system, voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection, Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio, picture viewer, Pl...
  • OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink (Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

