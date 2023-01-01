$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Malibu
LT*Low K's*Sun Roof*Bluetooth*OnStar*Rear Cam
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
166,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10219845
- Stock #: 54606
- VIN: 1G11C5SL2EU154606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
