Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 Chevrolet Trax. This Chevrolet Trax LT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Beautiful color combination with Champagne Silver Metallic exterior over Jet Black/Jet Black interior making this the one to own!
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Mat
- Rear passenger floor ducts
- Enhanced driver information centre functions with compass display
- Mechanical Tools and Jack
- Spare wheel - 16 x 4 steel
- Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage in outboard positions & top tether in 3 rear positions for children
- Panic brake and Hill Hold assist
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
- Defogger, rear window
- Door handles, body coloured
- StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
- Exhaust, single
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Brakes, power, front disc and rear drum, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Battery with rundown protection
- Security System, audible/visible theft alarm system
- Enhanced audio 6-speaker system
- USB/iPod/MP3/Auxiliary audio input jack
- Roof Rails, silver painted
- Wipers, rear, intermittent
- Glass, Solar absorbing windshield and front windows with deep tint rear windows & liftgate
- Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay
- Tires, P205/70R16 SL blackwall all season
- Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control
- Wheels, 16 x 6.5 alloy
- Mirrors, driver and passenger power, heated, manual folding, body coloured, spotter mirror
- Spare tire, 16 blackwall
- Locks, Remote keyless entry system and foldable key -inc: panic alarm
- Steering wheel, controls, cruise control
- Mats, floor, front
- 60/40, flip and fold rear bench seat -inc: outboard head restraints
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather wrapped
- Sunshades, driver and passenger with covered illuminated vanity mirror
- Climate control, air filtration system
- Power outlet, 110 Volt AC 3-prong outlet, located on the rear of floor console
- Assist handles, 1 driver side, 1 passenger side, 1 rear with coat hook in rear position only
- Locks, power, front/rear and liftgate
- Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster
- Windows, Power with driver express up/down
- Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone
- Mirror, rearview, tilt
- Cargo area, 2 piece storage tray under cargo load floor
- Lighting, front, dome
- Seating, Front driver and passenger, deluxe bucket -inc: adjustable head restraints, fold flat passenger seat
- Passenger, under seat storage tray
- Mats, floor, rear
- Instrumentation - Analog, speedometer, oil light monitor, tachometer, fuel level
- Map pockets, front passenger seatback
- Power Outlet, 12 Volt DC accessory outlet, located on front console
- Lighting, storage area illumination, cargo area
- Air Conditioning, single-zone heater and air conditioning with manual controls
- Axle ratio, 3.53 final drive ratio
- Suspension, Touring ride and handling
- Steering, Variable assist electric power
- Manual parking brake located in centre console
- Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension
- Seatbelts, 3-point, all seating positions with seatbelt pretensioners, front height adjusters
- Child security rear door locks, power
- Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
- Seat trim, Deluxe Cloth
- Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity -inc: cell phone connectivity via vehicle audio system, microphone, voice recognition, controls
- AM/FM Stereo, single CD, MP3 playback -inc: Bluetooth streaming audio for music & select phones, Stitcher smartphone compatible, seek-&-scan & digital clock
- Seating, driver, 4-way manual adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest
- Chassis, Front wheel drive
- Transmission, Automatic, 6 speed, electronically controlled with overdrive and (M97) driver shift control
- OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...
- Air bags, 6 total, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a r...
