2014 Chrysler 200

146,713 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Limited*Low K's*HeatedLeather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth

Location

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

146,713KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10660677
  • Stock #: 96989
  • VIN: 1C3CCBCG3EN196989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,713 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Remote start, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-6cyl. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Email Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

