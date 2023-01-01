$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200
Limited*Low K's*HeatedLeather*Sun Roof*Bluetooth
Location
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,713KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10660677
- Stock #: 96989
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG3EN196989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
