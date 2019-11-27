Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Ford Edge? This is it. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Ford Edge SEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Edge SEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA is the one! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- 150 amp alternator
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 908# Maximum Payload
- Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 68 L Fuel Tank
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Applink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
- Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline and 2-way manual front-passenger seat w/manual recline
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: clock, 6 speakers and auxiliary audio input jack media hub
- GVWR: 2,440 kgs (5,380 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.