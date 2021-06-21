2014 Ford Escape

$17,499 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 2 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7503684

7503684 Stock #: FB017A

FB017A VIN: 1FMCU9J95EUC71604

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # FB017A

Mileage 80,214 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 390w Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Rear Collision Warning Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Additional Features 3.07 Axle Ratio ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors 57 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs) Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Tires: P235/50R18 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Wheels: 18 Alloy Sparkle Nickel Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory, 4-way manual passenger seat, 2-way manual adjustable front/rear headrest, driver seat back map pocket and lumbar support SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment -inc: rear view camera, voice-activation, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, media hub w/USB ports (2), 1 driver configurable 4.2 LCD display in cluster, 8 LCD t... FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

