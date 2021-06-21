Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordEscape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With less than 80,214km on this Ford Escape, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation.
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning