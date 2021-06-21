Menu
2014 Ford Escape

80,214 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

80,214KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7503684
  Stock #: FB017A
  VIN: 1FMCU9J95EUC71604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FB017A
  • Mileage 80,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordEscape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. With less than 80,214km on this Ford Escape, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Blind Spot Monitor | Navigation.

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
390w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
3.07 Axle Ratio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
57 L Fuel Tank
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Tires: P235/50R18 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 18 Alloy Sparkle Nickel
Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory, 4-way manual passenger seat, 2-way manual adjustable front/rear headrest, driver seat back map pocket and lumbar support
SYNC w/MyFord Touch Communications/Entertainment -inc: rear view camera, voice-activation, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, media hub w/USB ports (2), 1 driver configurable 4.2 LCD display in cluster, 8 LCD t...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

