Non Smoker. New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52976 kilometers below market average! Ingot Silver Metallic 2014 Ford F-150 XLT | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Remote Start | Reviews: * Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writers notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2014 Ford F-150

148,014 KM

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

148,014KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1CM2EKG00472

  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,014 KM

Non Smoker.

New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 52976 kilometers below market average! Ingot Silver Metallic 2014 Ford F-150 XLT | Cruise Control | Bluetooth | Remote Start |



Reviews:

* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Conventional Spare Tire

Local Delivery

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-XXXX

519-776-6447

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2014 Ford F-150