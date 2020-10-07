Menu
2014 Ford F-150

174,871 KM

Details Description Features

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
FX4 | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start

FX4 | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

174,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6011634
  • Stock #: MA475A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF4EFA52912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MA475A
  • Mileage 174,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. The Ford F-150 FX4 | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior over Black interior making this the one to own!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/body-colour surround
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
side steps
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
HD shock absorbers
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.0L V8
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
155 amp alternator
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Radio w/Clock
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
136.3 L Fuel Tank
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Off-Road Suspension
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
3 Skid Plates
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Grey Wheel Well Trim
1700# Maximum Payload
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single-CD -inc: customer information display, speed compensated volume control, aux input jack, 4 speakers and 2 tweeters
Tires: P275/65Rx18 OWL A/T (4) -inc: Spare tire is OWL A/T
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
Front Seats w/Manual Driver Lumbar
Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum
6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt, Manual Recline and Manual Lumbar Support
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Manual Lumbar Support
Sport Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: manual driver and passenger lumbar, flow-through console and floor shifter, 4-way headrests and 6-way power adjuster (driver-side only)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

