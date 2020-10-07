Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. The Ford F-150 FX4 | Sunroof | Navigation | Remote Start will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior over Black interior making this the one to own!
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/body-colour surround
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
side steps
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
HD shock absorbers
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.0L V8
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
155 amp alternator
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints