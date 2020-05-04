Menu
2014 Ford Focus

SE | Sunroof | Low KM | Heated Seats

2014 Ford Focus

SE | Sunroof | Low KM | Heated Seats

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,538KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4954608
  • Stock #: TA003A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K27EL225881
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black/Metal Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2014 Ford Focus SE | Sunroof | Low KM | Heated Seats is proudly offered by Ken Knapp Ford This 2014 Ford Focus has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Focus SE | Sunroof | Low KM | Heated Seats is the one! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Selective service internet access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • turn-by-turn navigation directions
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • 3.82 Axle Ratio
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
  • Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
  • Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, input jack and speed sensitive volume control
  • Wheels: 16 Steel w/Covers
  • Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests, 4-way manual driver and 2-way manual passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

