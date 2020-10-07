2014 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential turn-by-turn navigation directions Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents 3.82 Axle Ratio Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, input jack and speed sensitive volume control Wheels: 16 Steel w/Covers Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests, 4-way manual driver and 2-way manual passenger Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

