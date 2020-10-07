Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

58,623 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Bluetooth

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 6092592
  2. 6092592
  3. 6092592
  4. 6092592
  5. 6092592
  6. 6092592
  7. 6092592
  8. 6092592
  9. 6092592
  10. 6092592
  11. 6092592
  12. 6092592
  13. 6092592
  14. 6092592
  15. 6092592
  16. 6092592
  17. 6092592
  18. 6092592
  19. 6092592
  20. 6092592
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

58,623KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6092592
  • Stock #: IA160A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K26EL328998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black/Metal Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IA160A
  • Mileage 58,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Ford Focus? This is it. The Focus SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Bluetooth has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 58,623km put on this Ford. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Focus SE | Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Bluetooth will definitely turn heads. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Grille w/Chrome Bar
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
3.82 Axle Ratio
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Tires: P215/55R16 H-Rated
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/6-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, input jack and speed sensitive volume control
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Covers
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable headrests, 4-way manual driver and 2-way manual passenger
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 199,361 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Sed...
 107,926 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE |...
 16,993 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory