2014 Ford Fusion

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Rear child safety locks
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- SONY SPEAKERS
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Door Mirrors
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Wing Spoiler
- 390w Regular Amplifier
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 3.36 Axle Ratio
- 66.2 L Fuel Tank
- Tires: P235/45VR18
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate, Windows and Remote Engine Start
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters
- SYNC w/MyFord -inc: Voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
- Wheels: 18 Polished Aluminum
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
- MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2 LCD displays in cluster, 8 LCD touch screen in centre-stack, media hub w/2 USB ports, SD card reader, RCA video input jacks and 5-way controls located on steering wheel
- Heated Leather Front Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/3 memory settings and 2-way power passenger seat (fore/aft w/power recline)
- Passenger Seat
