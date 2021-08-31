Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 GMC Terrain. Do so much more with one vehicle. This GMC Terrain gives you everything you need an automobile to be. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this GMC Terrain makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this GMC Terrain SLT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start is the one!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Door handles, chrome
Lane Departure Warning
3.23 axle ratio
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Automatic Crash Response
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Forward collision alert
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Remote vehicle start with extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector
Fascia, body colour with chrome rear skid plate
Tires, P235/55R-18 all season blackwall
Garage door opener, universal
Lighting, ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
GMC IntelliLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system, voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection, Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio, picture viewer, Pla...
OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...
Wheels, 18 x 7 chrome clad aluminum
Safety package -inc: rear park assist, front collision alert, lane departure warning
