2014 GMC Terrain

Lane Departure Warning

3.23 axle ratio

Stolen Vehicle Assistance

Heated driver and front passenger seats

Automatic Crash Response

Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Forward collision alert

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Remote vehicle start with extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Defogger, rear window

Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power windows, express down, all 4 windows

Glove box, non-locking

Antenna, roof mounted

USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support

Spare tire, compact spare

Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower

Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass

StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Locks, power programmable with power lockout protection

Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster

Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround, and deep centre console

Locks, remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm

Mirror, inside rear-view auto dimming

Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info

Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel

Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control

Lighting, front halogen fog lights

Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection

Chrome accents for headlamps, side windows and liftgate

Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash

Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent

Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Console, centre -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage

Cup holders, (1) bottle holder in each door

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display

Power outlets, (4) auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area

Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders

Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline

Alternator, 120 amp

Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection

Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist

Emissions, federal

Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life

Exhaust system, stainless steel, single

Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity

Stabilizer bars, front and rear

Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs

Suspension system, soft ride suspension

Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg

Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel centre channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer

Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags

Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)

Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion

GVWR, 2250 kg (4960 lbs)

Rear park assist, ultrasonic

Grille, chrome

Roof rails, chrome

Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable

Audio system, colour touch radio, AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback, 7 colour touch screen display -inc: radio data, speed compensated volume, aux audio input jack

Mats, floor, rear, carpeted insert

Mats, floor, front, carpeted insert

Seating, reclining front bucket seats

Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass

Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors

Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror

Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: mounted cruise & audio controls

Seat trim, perforated leather-appointed

Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector

Fascia, body colour with chrome rear skid plate

Tires, P235/55R-18 all season blackwall

Garage door opener, universal

Lighting, ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage

Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

GMC IntelliLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system, voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection, Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio, picture viewer, Pla...

OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...

Wheels, 18 x 7 chrome clad aluminum