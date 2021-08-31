Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

87,098 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2014 GMC Terrain

SLT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,098KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7707025
  • Stock #: 96231A
  • VIN: 2GKALTEK0E6303287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96231A
  • Mileage 87,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2014 GMC Terrain. Do so much more with one vehicle. This GMC Terrain gives you everything you need an automobile to be. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this GMC Terrain makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this GMC Terrain SLT | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start is the one!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
Door handles, chrome
Lane Departure Warning
3.23 axle ratio
Stolen Vehicle Assistance
Heated driver and front passenger seats
Automatic Crash Response
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Forward collision alert
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Remote vehicle start with extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Glove box, non-locking
Antenna, roof mounted
USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading, centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Seating, 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Spare tire, compact spare
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Locks, power programmable with power lockout protection
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround, and deep centre console
Locks, remote keyless entry system -inc: panic alarm
Mirror, inside rear-view auto dimming
Driver information centre -inc: personalization, vehicle info
Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
Lighting, halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Lighting, front halogen fog lights
Airbags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain with rollover protection
Chrome accents for headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Console, centre -inc: armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Cup holders, (1) bottle holder in each door
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, coolant temperature, fuel gauge, outside temperature in radio display
Power outlets, (4) auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Alternator, 120 amp
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS, panic assist and hill hold-assist
Emissions, federal
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Stabilizer bars, front and rear
Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Pioneer premium 8 speaker, 250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, A pillar mounted tweeters, upper instrument panel centre channel speaker, rear quarter panel subwoofer
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion
GVWR, 2250 kg (4960 lbs)
Rear park assist, ultrasonic
Grille, chrome
Roof rails, chrome
Transmission, 6 speed electronic automatic, flat towable
Audio system, colour touch radio, AM/FM stereo and MP3 CD playback, 7 colour touch screen display -inc: radio data, speed compensated volume, aux audio input jack
Mats, floor, rear, carpeted insert
Mats, floor, front, carpeted insert
Seating, reclining front bucket seats
Liftgate, power rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Memory settings, driver seat and exterior mirrors
Mirrors, chrome, heated, power adjustable, manual folding with blind spot mirror
Steering wheel, leather wrapped -inc: mounted cruise & audio controls
Seat trim, perforated leather-appointed
Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector
Fascia, body colour with chrome rear skid plate
Tires, P235/55R-18 all season blackwall
Garage door opener, universal
Lighting, ambient lighting on inside door handles and door storage
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
GMC IntelliLink -inc: Bluetooth personal media connectivity to vehicle audio system, voice-activated technology for audio/phone/phone book/music selection, Stitcher Smartradio app for smartphone-based talk radio/podcasts/live radio, picture viewer, Pla...
OnStar, in vehicle communication system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections Plan with Turn-by-Turn Navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor assi...
Wheels, 18 x 7 chrome clad aluminum
Safety package -inc: rear park assist, front collision alert, lane departure warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

