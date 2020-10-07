Menu
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

97,774 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

| Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

| Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

97,774KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5947254
  • Stock #: 95850B
  • VIN: WMWZB3C55EWR38717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95850B
  • Mileage 97,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Chrome Grille
Leatherette Upholstery
Black fender flares
Engine Immobilizer
Engine: 1.6L I-4 16V DOHC
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Electronic stability control (ESC)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
ashtray
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Satellite radio pre-wire
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Audio Theft Deterrent
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Passenger Knee Airbag
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Security System Pre-Wiring
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Carbon black interior colour
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
47 L Fuel Tank
55-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
860# Maximum Payload
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy and Illuminated Entry
Passenger Seat
4.72 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,750 kgs
Tires: P205/55R17 All-Season Run Flat
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Stereo Audio System w/RDS -inc: AUX-in connection
Transmission: Getrag 6-Speed Manual w/OD
Wheels: 17 x 7.0 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy
Front Bucket Seats -inc: mechanical seat adjustment, including seat-height adjustment for driver and front passenger seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

