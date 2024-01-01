Menu
All Wheel Drive, 3.5L-6cyl, Low Ks, Heated leather front and rear seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Heated steering wheel, Dual climate control, Keyless entry/proximity key, Power lift gate, Memory seats, Cargo cover, AM/FM/CD, BOSE sound system, Cruise control, Foglights, 20-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, Locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2014 Nissan Murano

178,810 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

VIN JN8AZ1MW2EW517596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,810 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 3.5L-6cyl, Low K's, Heated leather front and rear seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Heated steering wheel, Dual climate control, Keyless entry/proximity key, Power lift gate, Memory seats, Cargo cover, AM/FM/CD, BOSE sound system, Cruise control, Foglights, 20-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, Locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
