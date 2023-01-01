Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Enclave

157,671 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Enclave

2015 Buick Enclave

CXL*Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Enclave

CXL*Low K's*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*Bluetooth

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1696781527
  2. 1696781805
  3. 1696781805
  4. 1696781804
  5. 1696781805
  6. 1696781805
  7. 1696781805
  8. 1696781804
  9. 1696781805
  10. 1696781805
  11. 1696781804
  12. 1696781804
  13. 1696781805
  14. 1696781804
  15. 1696781804
  16. 1696781804
  17. 1696781805
  18. 1696781805
  19. 1696781805
  20. 1696781805
  21. 1696781805
  22. 1696781805
  23. 1696781805
  24. 1696781805
  25. 1696781805
  26. 1696781805
  27. 1696781805
  28. 1696781805
  29. 1696781805
  30. 1696781804
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522497
  • Stock #: 07508
  • VIN: 5GAKRBKD1FJ107508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Heated Leather seats, 3rd row, 2nd row captain seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar, Buick Intellilink, Dual pane Sun Roof, Navigation, Rear cam, Remote start, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry, Power lift gate, Memory seats, BOSE sound system, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Foglights, Chrome wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-6cyl. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2007 Dodge Caliber S...
 43,563 KM
$8,975 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee L...
 104,553 KM
$23,777 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 44,242 KM
$39,777 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory