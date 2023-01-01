Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Verano

112,934 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

Low K's*2.4L-4cyl*Leather*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

Low K's*2.4L-4cyl*Leather*Bluetooth*Rear Cam

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1687216116
  2. 1687216247
  3. 1687216247
  4. 1687216246
  5. 1687216247
  6. 1687216247
  7. 1687216247
  8. 1687216246
  9. 1687216246
  10. 1687216246
  11. 1687216246
  12. 1687216246
  13. 1687216246
  14. 1687216246
  15. 1687216246
  16. 1687216246
  17. 1687216246
  18. 1687216246
  19. 1687216247
  20. 1687216247
  21. 1687216247
  22. 1687216247
  23. 1687216246
  24. 1687216246
  25. 1687216246
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,934KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084737
  • Stock #: 28754
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK5F4128754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,934 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 2.4L-4cyl EcoTec, Leather seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar, Rear cam, Remote start, Keyless entry, Power trunk, Cruise control, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2015 Buick Verano Lo...
 112,934 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE*...
 291,531 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1987 Mercedes-Benz 5...
 190,697 KM
$13,777 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory