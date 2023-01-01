$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
Low K's*2.4L-4cyl*Leather*Bluetooth*Rear Cam
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
112,934KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10084737
- Stock #: 28754
- VIN: 1G4PP5SK5F4128754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,934 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
