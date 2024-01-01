$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
C*Super Low K's*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Low K's, All Wheel Drive, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Active Park Sense, Lane Sense, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Remoye trunk, Memory seats, Alpine sound system, Cruise control, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.
