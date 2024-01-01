Menu
Low Low Ks, All Wheel Drive, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Active Park Sense, Lane Sense, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Remoye trunk, Memory seats, Alpine sound system, Cruise control, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

2015 Chrysler 200

21,059 KM

$CALL

2015 Chrysler 200

C*Super Low K's*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT

2015 Chrysler 200

C*Super Low K's*AWD*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*BT

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,059KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCEGXFN618244

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Low K's, All Wheel Drive, 3.6L-6cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Active Park Sense, Lane Sense, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Remoye trunk, Memory seats, Alpine sound system, Cruise control, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2015 Chrysler 200