2015 Chrysler 200

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

4 Speakers

Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

3.73 Axle Ratio

160 Amp Alternator

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Rocker Panel Extensions

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Coloured grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Analog Display

Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

60 L Fuel Tank

600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors

Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel w/Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.