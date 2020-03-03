2015 Chrysler 200

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- 4 Speakers
- Window grid antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Suspension
- TOURING SUSPENSION
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Seating
- Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
- Powertrain
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Additional Features
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Coloured grille w/chrome surround
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
- Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel w/Covers
