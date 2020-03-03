Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

LX | Bluetooth | Low KM

2015 Chrysler 200

LX | Bluetooth | Low KM

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,221KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800045
  • Stock #: TA008A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFBXFN586110
Exterior Colour
Velvet Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Linen/Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2015 Chrysler 200 LX | Bluetooth | Low KM. The 200 LX | Bluetooth | Low KM is well maintained and has just 48,221km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Chrysler 200 LX | Bluetooth | Low KM is a perfect addition to any home. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. The Chrysler 200 LX | Bluetooth | Low KM will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • 4 Speakers
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Additional Features
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Coloured grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
  • Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Tires: P215/55R17 BSW AS
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel w/Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

