Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 45705 kilometers below market average! Vitamin C 2015 Dodge Dart Limited/GT | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Navigation | CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick Reviews: * Owners tend to rate the Darts ride quality, smooth and refined drivelines, strong performance from the higher-output engines, and modern, upscale interior styling the most highly. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder is said to be a strong and flexible performer, and both the up-level stereo system and touchscreen infotainment system are highly rated, too. Good handling and a sturdy, capable feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2015 Dodge Dart

100,199 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Dart

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Dart

GT

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 11477555
  2. 11477555
  3. 11477555
  4. 11477555
  5. 11477555
  6. 11477555
  7. 11477555
  8. 11477555
  9. 11477555
  10. 11477555
  11. 11477555
  12. 11477555
  13. 11477555
  14. 11477555
  15. 11477555
  16. 11477555
  17. 11477555
  18. 11477555
  19. 11477555
  20. 11477555
Contact Seller

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,199KM
VIN 1C3CDFEB9FD247540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Heated Seats, Non Smoker.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 45705 kilometers below market average! Vitamin C 2015 Dodge Dart Limited/GT | Heated Seats | Backup Cam | Navigation |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick

Reviews:

* Owners tend to rate the Dart's ride quality, smooth and refined drivelines, strong performance from the higher-output engines, and modern, upscale interior styling the most highly. The 2.4-litre four-cylinder is said to be a strong and flexible performer, and both the up-level stereo system and touchscreen infotainment system are highly rated, too. Good handling and a sturdy, capable feel help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Essex, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT LT Turbo w/1SA 108,940 KM $8,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring GT for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring GT 10 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Essex, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL 50,985 KM $25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Dart