2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*BT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 13121
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG0FR713121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,958 KM
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
