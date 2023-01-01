Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

156,958 KM

Details Description Features

$17,977

+ tax & licensing
$17,977

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*BT

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus*Low K's*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*BT

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,977

+ taxes & licensing

156,958KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10159203
  Stock #: 13121
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG0FR713121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13121
  • Mileage 156,958 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Heated leather/suede seats, Sun Roof, Dual DVD ES, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity, Rear cam, Navigation, Dual power sliding doors, Power lift gate, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row captain seats, Touchscreen, WeatherTech floor mats, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Foglights, Alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Passenger van, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-6cyl. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory