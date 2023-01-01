Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,293 KM

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Low K's*FWD*3rd Row, Stow N Go*Cruise Control

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Low K's*FWD*3rd Row, Stow N Go*Cruise Control

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

133,293KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9680197
  • Stock #: 10616
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR510616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row folding bench seat, Dual sliding doors, AM/FM/CD, Keyless entry, Dual zone climate control, Cruise control, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Passenger van, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-6cyl., 

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive.  Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it.  We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. 

Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and  Zack Rafih - 15 years experience.  www.essexmotors.ca 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

