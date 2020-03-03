Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 4800054
  2. 4800054
  3. 4800054
  4. 4800054
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,521KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800054
  • Stock #: IA061A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G93FUC84095
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2015 Ford Escape SE is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. This Ford Escape SE is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. The Ford Escape SE will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Escape SE is the one!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 3.21 Axle Ratio
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
  • KEYPAD
  • Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 57 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera, voice-activation, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2016 Lincoln MKS eco...
 104,646 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL
 78,971 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL
 25,412 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Send A Message