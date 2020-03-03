2015 Ford Escape

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

3.21 Axle Ratio

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Grille w/Chrome Bar

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift

KEYPAD

Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

57 L Fuel Tank

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket

Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera, voice-activation, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port

Passenger Seat

