2015 Ford Escape

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- 3.21 Axle Ratio
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Grille w/Chrome Bar
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
- KEYPAD
- Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 57 L Fuel Tank
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
- Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
- Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Ford SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera, voice-activation, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
- Passenger Seat
