Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Escape

134,671 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*Bluetooth*Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

Titanium*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*Bluetooth*Navi

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1678456972
  2. 1678456974
  3. 1678456976
  4. 1678456978
  5. 1678456980
  6. 1678456982
  7. 1678456984
  8. 1678456985
  9. 1678456987
  10. 1678456989
  11. 1678456991
  12. 1678456993
  13. 1678456995
  14. 1678456997
  15. 1678456999
  16. 1678457001
  17. 1678457003
  18. 1678457005
  19. 1678457006
  20. 1678457008
  21. 1678457010
  22. 1678457012
  23. 1678457014
  24. 1678457016
  25. 1678457018
  26. 1678457020
  27. 1678457022
  28. 1678457024
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
134,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9700009
  • Stock #: 83651
  • VIN: 1FMCU0J95FUB83651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, 2.0L-4cyl EcoBoost, Heated leather seats, Panoramic Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Microsoft SYNC, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Dual climate control, Keyless/Keypad entry/ignition, Sony sound system, Power lift gate, Memory seats, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and Zack Rafih - 15 years experience. www.essexmotors.ca Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 45,971 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,293 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE*L...
 116,819 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory