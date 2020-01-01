Menu
2015 Ford F-150

XLT - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,806KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4408635
  • Stock #: M9537A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CPXFFA64567
Exterior Colour
Tuxedo Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Medium Earth Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this gently-used 2015 Ford F-150 we recently got in. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The Ford F-150 XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.31 AXLE RATIO
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Restricted Driving Mode
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • KEYPAD
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Reverse Opening Rear Doors
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
  • 87.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode
  • Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Tires: P245/70R17 BSW A/S
  • SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle
  • Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat -inc: manual lumbar, 4-way adjustable head restraints and armrest w/storage
  • Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: start/stop system
  • 1910# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

