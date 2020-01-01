Check out this gently-used 2015 Ford F-150 we recently got in. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The Ford F-150 XLT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Comfort
-
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- 3.31 AXLE RATIO
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Restricted Driving Mode
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Radio w/Clock
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Reverse Opening Rear Doors
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
- 87.1 L Fuel Tank
- Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode
- Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
- Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Tires: P245/70R17 BSW A/S
- SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle
- Cloth 40/20/40 Split Front Seat -inc: manual lumbar, 4-way adjustable head restraints and armrest w/storage
- Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: start/stop system
- 1910# Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.