Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Ford Flex. Want more room? Want more style? This Ford Flex SEL is the vehicle for you. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Flex SEL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
- Trim
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Locking glove box
- Driver foot rest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- 3.65 Axle Ratio
- 70.4 L Fuel Tank
- 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 175 Amp Alternator
- GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
- Tires: P235/60R18 BSW
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
- Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Applink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
- Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: shifter button activation
- Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
- Heated Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar
