2015 Ford Flex

SEL

2015 Ford Flex

SEL

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,225KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389468
  • Stock #: M9493B
  • VIN: 2FMHK6C81FBA08869
Exterior Colour
Ingot Silver Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Ford Flex. Want more room? Want more style? This Ford Flex SEL is the vehicle for you. Enhanced performance, a refined interior and exceptional fuel economy are just a few of the things you'll enjoy about this all-wheel drive vehicle. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Flex SEL speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
  • Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Wheels: 18 Painted Aluminum
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • KEYPAD
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • 3.65 Axle Ratio
  • 70.4 L Fuel Tank
  • 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 175 Amp Alternator
  • GVWR: 2,790 kgs (6,151 lbs)
  • Tires: P235/60R18 BSW
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice activation, 911 assist, VHR, SYNC Services, Applink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and USB port
  • Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: shifter button activation
  • Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
  • Heated Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power recline and lumbar and 6-way power front-passenger seat w/manual recline and lumbar

