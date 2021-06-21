Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Ford Focus S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam only has 90,411km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ingot Silver Metallic Ford is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Focus S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam is a perfect addition to any home. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Ingot Silver Metallic on Charcoal Black Ford Focus S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam could end up being the perfect match for you. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Vehicle Features
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats