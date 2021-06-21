Menu
2015 Ford Focus

90,411 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

2015 Ford Focus

S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7418708
  • Stock #: 94883A
  • VIN: 1FADP3E25FL225102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 94883A
  • Mileage 90,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2015 Ford Focus S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam only has 90,411km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ingot Silver Metallic Ford is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Focus S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam is a perfect addition to any home. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Ingot Silver Metallic on Charcoal Black Ford Focus S | Bluetooth | Back Up Cam could end up being the perfect match for you. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Systems Monitor
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual Rear Windows
4.07 Axle Ratio
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI Ti-VCT Flex Fuel
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Tires: P195/65R15 H-Rated
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests, 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Panic Button
Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 w/4-Speakers -inc: 110-Watt, USB input, auxiliary input jack and speed sensitive volume control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

