2015 Ford Fusion

105,123 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

2015 Ford Fusion

SE | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

105,123KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5520243
  Stock #: IA104B
  VIN: 3FA6P0H77FR271532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IA104B
  • Mileage 105,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2015 Ford Fusion? This is it. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Fusion SE | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start will definitely turn heads. Beautiful color combination with Tuxedo Black exterior over Charcoal Black interior making this the one to own! The 2015 Ford exterior is finished in a breathtaking Tuxedo Black, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Charcoal Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Fusion SE | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start is the one!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
3.07 Axle Ratio
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Analog Display
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Wheels: 17 Aluminum
Selective service internet access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Wheels w/Painted Accents
62.5 L Fuel Tank
transmission: 6 speed automatic w/selectshift
Tires: P235/50R17 H-rated AS
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power (fore/aft, up/down/ tilt/ recline, memory) driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, recline) passenger seat
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

