2015 Ford Fusion

$14,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 5 7 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7724125

7724125 Stock #: JB079B

JB079B VIN: 1FA6P0H70F5110880

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # JB079B

Mileage 106,575 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features 3.07 Axle Ratio ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Wheels: 17 Aluminum Engine: 2.5L iVCT Wheels w/Painted Accents 62.5 L Fuel Tank transmission: 6 speed automatic w/selectshift Tires: P235/50R17 H-rated AS 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power (fore/aft, up/down/ tilt/ recline, memory) driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, recline) passenger seat Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.