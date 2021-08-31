Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Fusion

106,575 KM

Details Description Features

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE 2.5L | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fusion

SE 2.5L | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 7724125
  2. 7724125
  3. 7724125
  4. 7724125
  5. 7724125
  6. 7724125
  7. 7724125
  8. 7724125
  9. 7724125
  10. 7724125
  11. 7724125
  12. 7724125
  13. 7724125
  14. 7724125
  15. 7724125
  16. 7724125
  17. 7724125
  18. 7724125
  19. 7724125
  20. 7724125
  21. 7724125
  22. 7724125
  23. 7724125
  24. 7724125
  25. 7724125
Contact Seller

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

106,575KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7724125
  • Stock #: JB079B
  • VIN: 1FA6P0H70F5110880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JB079B
  • Mileage 106,575 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2015 Ford Fusion SE 2.5L | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Fusion SE 2.5L | Back Up Cam | Heated Seats is the one! Beautiful color combination with Oxford White exterior over Charcoal Black interior making this the one to own! This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated roof antenna
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
3.07 Axle Ratio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Wheels: 17 Aluminum
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
Wheels w/Painted Accents
62.5 L Fuel Tank
transmission: 6 speed automatic w/selectshift
Tires: P235/50R17 H-rated AS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SYNC w/MyFord -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power (fore/aft, up/down/ tilt/ recline, memory) driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, recline) passenger seat
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2014 GMC Terrain SLT...
 87,098 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500 Larami...
 57,848 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 110,198 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory