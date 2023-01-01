Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

39,083 KM

Details Description Features

$40,089

+ tax & licensing
$40,089

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

GT GT Premium

2015 Ford Mustang

GT GT Premium

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$40,089

+ taxes & licensing

39,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10063200
  • Stock #: 96783A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF4F5300257

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,083 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ford Mustang GT is a sports car produced by the American automaker Ford Motor Company. It is a performance-oriented variant of the Mustang that is known for its powerful V8 engine, sporty handling, and aggressive styling. The Mustang GT typically comes with a 5.0-liter V8 engine that produces around 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, and is paired with a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include Brembo brakes, limited-slip rear differential, and optional features such as MagneRide suspension and Recaro seats. The Mustang GT also has a range of high-tech features such as Ford's SYNC3 infotainment system, and the option of Ford's MyMode which allows the driver to customize the powertrain, steering, and exhaust settings. If you're looking for a sporty and powerful car, the Mustang GT is a great choice.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

