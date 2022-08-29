2015 Ford Mustang

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 0 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RACE RED

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 65,055 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fixed Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Fixed Rear Windows Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Clearance Lights Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Rear-wheel drive Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna digital signal processor Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control tires: 18 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Performance Speakers Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic Painted/Machined 3.31 Limited-Slip Rear Axle Ratio SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: MyFord Touch w/8 colour LCD centre stack touch screen, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player -inc: 9-speaker sound system w/amplifier Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC with MyFord Touch External Memory Control

