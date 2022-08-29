Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

65,055 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

65,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9150904
  • Stock #: VC071F
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF5F5387490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # VC071F
  • Mileage 65,055 KM

Vehicle Description

You can find this 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Mustang. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Clearance Lights
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8
Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
tires: 18
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Performance Speakers
Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic Painted/Machined
3.31 Limited-Slip Rear Axle Ratio
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: MyFord Touch w/8 colour LCD centre stack touch screen, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player -inc: 9-speaker sound system w/amplifier
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC with MyFord Touch External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

