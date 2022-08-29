You can find this 2015 Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Quality and prestige abound with this Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Mustang. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Mustang GT Premium | Navigation | Remote Start | Blind Spot. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: MyFord Touch w/8 colour LCD centre stack touch screen, 911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD Player -inc: 9-speaker sound system w/amplifier
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Radio Data System and SYNC with MyFord Touch External Memory Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.