2015 Nissan Versa Note
SV*Low K's*1.6L-4cyl*Bluetooth*Rear Cam
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,379KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10188744
- Stock #: 83416
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP1FL383416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,379 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
