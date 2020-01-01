Menu
2016 BMW X3

99,349 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDrive | Navigation | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate

2016 BMW X3

xDrive | Navigation | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,349KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6291321
  • Stock #: 70454A
  • VIN: 5UXWY3C54G0N88747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70454A
  • Mileage 99,349 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 BMW X3 xDrive | Navigation | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this BMW X3 xDrive | Navigation | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD BMW X3. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD BMW X3. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this BMW X3 xDrive | Navigation | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Leatherette Upholstery
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Satellite radio pre-wire
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
3.08 Axle Ratio
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Audio Theft Deterrent
67 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
911# Maximum Payload
Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru
BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Dsc-X Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
USB integration w/Bluetooth
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Passenger Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/In-Dash CD Player
Radio BMW Professional
Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Light Alloy (Style 307)
Heated Front Power Bucket Seats w/Driver Memory
Transmission: 8 Speed Automatic w/OD
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
GVWR: 2,341 kgs
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Engine: 2.0L Variable Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

