2016 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Leatherette Upholstery Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Permanent locking hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Satellite radio pre-wire Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS 3.08 Axle Ratio Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Audio Theft Deterrent 67 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 911# Maximum Payload Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Front And Rear Fog Lamps Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru BMW Assist eCall Emergency Sos Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Dsc-X Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) USB integration w/Bluetooth Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Radio: AM/FM Tuner w/In-Dash CD Player Radio BMW Professional Tires: P245/50R18 AS Run-Flat Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Light Alloy (Style 307) Heated Front Power Bucket Seats w/Driver Memory Transmission: 8 Speed Automatic w/OD Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System GVWR: 2,341 kgs Leatherette Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Engine: 2.0L Variable Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder

