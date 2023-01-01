Menu
2016 Buick Encore

94,102 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

AWD*Low K's*Heated Leather*Bluetooth*OnStar

Location

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044747
  • Stock #: 53337
  • VIN: KL4CJHSB3GB553337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,102 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Hatchback, Low K's, 1.4L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote satrt, Keyless entry, ParkSense, Memory seats, BOSE sound system, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch chrome wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

