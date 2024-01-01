Menu
Super Low Ks, 1.4L-4cyl EcoTec, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar, Rear cam, Remote start, Touchscreen, Chevy MyLink, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, Cruise control, 16-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

18,402 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT*Super Low K's*BT*OnStar*Rear Cam*1.4L-4cyl

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LT*Super Low K's*BT*OnStar*Rear Cam*1.4L-4cyl

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

18,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB5G7183689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Low K's, 1.4L-4cyl EcoTec, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, OnStar, Rear cam, Remote start, Touchscreen, Chevy MyLink, Keyless entry, Remote trunk, Cruise control, 16-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-XXXX

519-776-7555

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2016 Chevrolet Cruze