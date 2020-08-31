2016 Chrysler 200

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer 4 Speakers Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC)

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM 3.73 Axle Ratio 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rocker Panel Extensions Cloth Door Trim Insert Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH) Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Continental Radio Manufacturer Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 60 L Fuel Tank 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control Tires: 215/55R17 BSW All Season Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 17 Wheel Covers Radio: 3.0 AM/FM Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel w/Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.