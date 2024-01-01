Menu
All Wheel Drive, 3.6L-6cyl, 3rd row, 7 seats, Heated leather front and rear seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Park Sense, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex

2016 Dodge Durango

182,030 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Durango

Limited*AWD*Heated Leather*Bluetooth*3rd Row

2016 Dodge Durango

Limited*AWD*Heated Leather*Bluetooth*3rd Row

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,030KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG3GC401897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 182,030 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, 3.6L-6cyl, 3rd row, 7 seats, Heated leather front and rear seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UApps, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Park Sense, Cargo cover, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices are super competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years of experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2016 Dodge Durango