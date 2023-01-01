$18,997+ tax & licensing
Essex Motors
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Low K's*SXT*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*Navi*Stow N Go*DVD
Location
Essex Motors
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,997
+ taxes & licensing
108,952KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9639397
- Stock #: 90368
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR390368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 108,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
