2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

108,952 KM

Details Description Features

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Low K's*SXT*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*Navi*Stow N Go*DVD

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Low K's*SXT*Bluetooth*Rear Cam*Navi*Stow N Go*DVD

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

108,952KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9639397
  • Stock #: 90368
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR390368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, DVD ES, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row captain seats, Dual zone and rear climate controls, Dual sliding doors, Keyless entry, Cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Passenger van, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-6cyl. Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations. Call today to schedule your appointment (519) 776-7666 or (519) 776-7555 Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 10 years experience and Zack Rafih - 15 years experience. www.essexmotors.ca Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
