Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof only has 113,982km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Ford Edge, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum -inc: With magnetic low gloss painted pockets
Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats -inc: sueded inserts and unique sport perforations, 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), driver memory setting, 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-dow...
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite w/CD & Sony Audio -inc: 12 speakers, media hub and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM
