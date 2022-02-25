Menu
2016 Ford Edge

113,982 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof

2016 Ford Edge

Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,982KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof only has 113,982km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! The Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Ford Edge, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Edge Sport | Navigation | Blind Spot | Panoramic Roof.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
175 Amp Alternator
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater,
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
SYNC 3 -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum -inc: With magnetic low gloss painted pockets
Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats -inc: sueded inserts and unique sport perforations, 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), driver memory setting, 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-dow...
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite w/CD & Sony Audio -inc: 12 speakers, media hub and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

