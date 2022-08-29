You can find this 2016 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. This Ford Edge offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
911 Assist Emergency Sos
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests
