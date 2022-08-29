2016 Ford Edge

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 8 9 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9072748

9072748 Stock #: FC078F

FC078F VIN: 2FMPK3J93GBC54913

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # FC078F

Mileage 89,898 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator 3.16 Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 68.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: TBD Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters, Engine Block Heater Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 911 Assist Emergency Sos Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist, 1 smart-charging USB port, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, and steering wheel controls Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests

