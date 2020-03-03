Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Escape

SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 4800057
  2. 4800057
  3. 4800057
  4. 4800057
Contact Seller

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,452KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4800057
  • Stock #: IA076A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX8GUC84321
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
Medium Light Stone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Ford Escape. This Ford Escape SE is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Escape SE. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Escape SE speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 3.21 Axle Ratio
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Grille w/Chrome Bar
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
  • KEYPAD
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 57 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 911 Assist Emergency Sos
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Ford SYNC & Rear View Camera -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
  • Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 58,299 KM
$33,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 73,076 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 130,452 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Send A Message