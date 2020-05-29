2016 Ford Escape

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Windows
- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- 3.07 Axle Ratio
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Roll-Up Cargo Cover
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Laminated Glass
- Systems Monitor
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
- KEYPAD
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 390w Regular Amplifier
- 57 L Fuel Tank
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
- Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Smart Device Integration
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- Rear Collision Warning
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 911 Assist Emergency Sos
- Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Tires: P235/50R18 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
- Wheels: 18 Alloy Sparkle Nickel Painted
- Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory, 10-way power passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, driver seat back map pocket and lumbar support
- 6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
- Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: Deletes active grille shutters
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera, enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
