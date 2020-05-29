2016 Ford Escape

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

3.07 Axle Ratio

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift

KEYPAD

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

390w Regular Amplifier

57 L Fuel Tank

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Smart Device Integration

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Rear Collision Warning

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

911 Assist Emergency Sos

Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Tires: P235/50R18 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Wheels: 18 Alloy Sparkle Nickel Painted

Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory, 10-way power passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, driver seat back map pocket and lumbar support

6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support

Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: Deletes active grille shutters

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera, enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.