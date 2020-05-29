Menu
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2016 Ford Escape

Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation

2016 Ford Escape

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,303KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5165522
  • Stock #: 95691
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90GUA55677
Exterior Colour
Sunset Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2016 Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Sunset Metallic on Charcoal Black Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation could end up being the perfect match for you. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford Escape Titanium | Panoramic Roof | Heated Seats | Navigation is the one!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Systems Monitor
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
  • KEYPAD
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 390w Regular Amplifier
  • 57 L Fuel Tank
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • 911 Assist Emergency Sos
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Tires: P235/50R18 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Wheels: 18 Alloy Sparkle Nickel Painted
  • Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/memory, 10-way power passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, driver seat back map pocket and lumbar support
  • 6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
  • Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: Deletes active grille shutters
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: rear view camera, enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch-screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

