Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

170,295 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 9072751
  2. 9072751
  3. 9072751
  4. 9072751
  5. 9072751
  6. 9072751
  7. 9072751
  8. 9072751
  9. 9072751
  10. 9072751
  11. 9072751
  12. 9072751
  13. 9072751
  14. 9072751
  15. 9072751
  16. 9072751
  17. 9072751
  18. 9072751
  19. 9072751
  20. 9072751
  21. 9072751
  22. 9072751
  23. 9072751
  24. 9072751
  25. 9072751
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,295KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9072751
  • Stock #: IC081F
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G94GUA87698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IC081F
  • Mileage 170,295 KM

Vehicle Description

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Ford Escape is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Do you encounter heavy snow, rain or mud when driving? No problem. With this vehicle, you've got the power of 4WD to help you overcome the toughest terrain. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Shadow Black Metallic on Charcoal Black Ford Escape SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control could end up being the perfect match for you. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift
Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
911 Assist Emergency Sos
Ford SYNC & Rear View Camera -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests, rear seat recline, rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 RAM 1500 SLT | ...
 73,709 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 3....
 90,173 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 72,621 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory