2016 Ford Explorer

128,123 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  • Listing ID: 5400839
  • Stock #: KA005A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D89GGD07100

128,123KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KA005A
  • Mileage 128,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Ford Explorer? This is it. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Explorer gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. At home in the country and in the city, this 2016 4WD Ford Explorer XLT | Heated Seats | Navigation | Remote Start has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC w/MyFord Touch -inc: 2 driver configurable 4.2 colour LCD displays in cluster, 8 LCD colour touch-screen in centre stack, smart charging USB ports (2) and SD card reader, Note:, meteorite black centre stack
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 18 5-spoke Aluminum Painted
Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual lumbar and 4-way driver and front-passenger head restraints
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

